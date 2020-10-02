Kate Beckinsale Reveals Secret Miscarriage as She Sends Love to Chrissy Teigen

WENN

The ‘Underworld’ actress opens up about her own struggle with grief following a secret miscarriage years ago as she supports John Legend’s wife after the cookbook author lost her unborn baby.

Actress Kate Beckinsale has opened up about her own personal miscarriage experience in support of Chrissy Teigen.

The “Underworld” star took to Instagram to defend the supermodel from online trolls as Chrissy announced on Thursday (01Oct20) she had lost her baby with John Legend after being rushed to hospital for excessive bleeding during a high-risk pregnancy.

The star, who had been on bed rest for weeks following a series of complications, underwent two blood transfusions as doctors tried to save her son, Jack.

The heartbroken model and TV personality shared the sad news and photos with followers on social media, prompting some users to slam her for being so open.

“I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby,” actress Kate wrote in a post on the picture-sharing site. “As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable.”

The 47-year-old star, who is mum to 21-year-old Lily Mo Sheen, went on to disclose her own heartbreak, revealing she had also suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks,” Kate recalled. “I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known.”

“There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has.”

Kate wrapped up her emotional post by praising Chrissy for sharing the extremely intimate photos from the hospital room after losing her baby with fans online. “I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another person’s grief, especially with a subject like this, which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt,” Kate noted.

“Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet. This is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all.”