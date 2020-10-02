Kacey Musgraves Selling Nashville House Amid Divorce

WENN

The country music singer has put her house located in Tennessee, Nashville on the market, two months after she filed for divorce from husband Ruston Kelly.

Kacey Musgraves is selling her Nashville home amid her split from husband Ruston Kelly.

The “Golden Hour” star’s Tennessee property, which she once shared with Kelly, 32, is 1,293 square feet and located in the Maplewood Heights area of Nashville. The two bedroom, one bath home is listed at $359,000 (£277,610).

According to Us Weekly, the home was built in 1926 and contains the original hardwood floors, all-white kitchen and wood doors that open to a screened-in porch. The cottage also includes a sunroom and detached shed.

Musgraves put the home on the market two months after she filed for divorce from the Radio Cloud crooner in July (20), citing irreconcilable differences – almost three years after they married.

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time.

“The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives.”

Despite their separation, Musgraves and Kelly remain on good terms and have sent each other public messages of support in recent months.

In an August post to celebrate his birthday, Musgraves wrote a sweet note on Instagram. “Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly,” she captioned the shot. “Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner.”