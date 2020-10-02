JoJo Vows to Be ‘The Change’ on Joe Biden’s Official Campaign Anthem

The empowering ballad finds JoJo singing about a battle cry for a different political future in the United States, belting out a message of hope as she takes a stand for what she believes in.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have tapped JoJo to work on their campaign anthem as the presidential election is coming closer. The songstress, teaming up with acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren, released the song entitled “The Change” on Friday, October 2.

"I'm gonna stand a little taller/Hold my head a little higher/Raise my voice a little louder," she sings. "I'm gonna be the change, I'm gonna start with my heart/ I'm not gonna waste no more time being blind."





In a statement issued alongside the release of the song, JoJo expressed how honored she is to be picked by Joe and Kamala to sing their campaign anthem. She said of the song, “[It] is a song about how change begins with us. We live in a time where a change is needed now more than ever. I hope this song inspires us all to realize that each one of us has the power to change the world.” Diane, in the meantime, described the song as “a song about how change begins with us. We live in a time where a change is needed now more than ever.”

Speaking to Variety, JoJo said she was already attracted to the song the moment Diane sent it to her. “What actually drew me to the song was the fact that there’s nothing political in the lyric,” she told the publication. “The fact that the Biden/Harris campaign is commissioning it for this moment makes a lot of sense, though, because it’s going to take every single individual to decide to act on that change that they want to see in our country.”

JoJo is slated to perform the song on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on October 22.