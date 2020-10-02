Jim Carrey Bears Uncanny Resemblance to Joe Biden in His First-Look Video of ‘SNL’

NBC

A new promo for upcoming season 46 features the funnyman putting on the Democratic presidential nominee’s signature Ray-Ban aviator shades while grinning widely.

“Saturday Night Live” has finally revealed the first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden in its upcoming season 46. It has arrived in the form of a 18-second promo featuring Jim and Maya Rudolph, who reprises her role as Kamala Harris.

The promo, which was released on Thursday, October 1, shows the process of the 58-year-old funnyman’s transformation into the Democratic presidential nominee. He can be seen getting his fake white hair placed on his head before joining Maya, who bears uncanny resemblance to the California Sen. as well as Joe’s running mate.

Before the clip ends, the pair strike a pose with knowing looks as dramatic music plays in the background. Jim also puts on Biden’s signature Ray-Ban aviator shades while grinning widely. “Ladies and gentlemen… Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere,” “SNL” captions the video on its official Twitter account.





Season 46 of the long-running NBC comedy sketch is set to premiere on Saturday, October 3 featuring Chris Rock as the host, marking his third time taking over the hosting duties on the show. Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, will be serving as musical guest.

The season premiere will be the show’s first time back in Rockefeller Center’s legendary Studio 8H since March. The new season will feature new three cast members including Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes with Ego Nwodim being promoted to main cast member. Alec Baldwin and Beck Bennett will also reprise Donald Trump and Mike Pence respectively.

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively,” “SNL” creator and EP Lorne Michaels said of casting Jim for the role. “But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength… Hopefully it’s funny.”

“I honestly don’t think of them as celebrity cameos. I think that’s the sort of New York Times approach to thinking about things,” Michaels said of the guest actors. “Alec Baldwin’s probably done the show 25 or 30 times. He’s just part of an extended group… It’s the same way with Maya — you saw what she brought to it. So, I don’t think of it that way.”