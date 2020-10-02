Jeffree Star Denies Sexual Assault Allegations!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Jeffree Star has denied recent allegations of sexual assault published by a media outlet.

He is threatening to sue.

According to a story recently published by Insider, they spoke to several former associates of Jeffree who made claims of alleged racist outbursts along with physical and sexual abuse.

They said the beauty maven “sexually preyed on men around him through nonconsensual oral sex and groping.” He was even accused of threatening a man with a stun gun who refused his advances.

