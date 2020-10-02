Jameson Rodgers Engaged to Girlfriend Sarah

Instagram

The ‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’ singer is taking his relationship with fellow musician Sarah Allison Turner to the next level as he pops the big question.

–

Country music star Jameson Rodgers is engaged, after popping the question to fellow singer Sarah Allison Turner in Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe.

Jameson and Sarah were at the venue when he dropped to one knee to ask her to marry him – leaving his other half “legitimately surprised.”

“Nine years ago, during my second month as a Nashvillian, I took a Pitch to Publisher workshop held at the @bluebirdcafetn where I met a lot of great songwriters including a guy named Jameson Rodgers. We swapped info and decided ‘we should write sometime,’ ” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of pictures of the proposal.

“Five years ago, after years of writing songs together, we looked at each other one night and decided maybe we were more than just friends. Last night I walked into the Bluebird Cafe thinking I was being interviewed for a songwriting documentary and found that same guy down on one knee asking me the question I’ve always known the answer to, ‘yes.’ ”

Jameson also shared the pictures on his own Instagram page and captioned them, “Took a few years for me to finally ask her out. Last night I surprised her there and asked her if she’d marry me. She said YES!!”

<br />

The couple often shared stage together. In one post early this year, the bride-to-be gushed, “Forget the fancy dinner and expensive wine. I’ll take a jack & coke and a weekend of playing shows with my guy.”