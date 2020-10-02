Irving: ‘I don’t really see us having a head coach’

The Brooklyn Nets certainly will be one of the NBA’s more interesting teams when the 2020-21 season begins. Brooklyn will look to start a new era with a healthy Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and new head coach Steve Nash.

Irving, though, doesn’t think there will be one sole leader of the team. During “The ETCs Podcast with Kevin Durant,” Irving said that he believes it’ll be more of a collaborative approach with Nash.

“I don’t really see us having a ‘head’ coach,” Irving said. “K.D. could be a head coach, I could be a head coach [some days].”

Durant agreed with Irving’s stance on the matter, saying it takes more than one person to create a winning team. The 32-year-old also added that assistant coach Jacque Vaughn could be head coach if necessary.

Nash is entering his first NBA season as a head coach with no previous coaching experience. The Hall of Famer was a consultant with the Golden State Warriors when Durant was on the team, so the two should mesh well in Brooklyn.

The Nets made it to the playoffs this season without Irving and Durant, who both were injured. However, they were swept in the first round by the Toronto Raptors. With a new head coach and the dynamic duo expected to be fully healthy for the upcoming season, the Nets certainly will be among the best teams in the East.