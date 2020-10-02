Interview with co-founders of CTI League, a global coalition of volunteer experts fighting hacking related to COVID-19, on how it got started and future plans (Sonner Kehrt/Wired)

Sonner Kehrt / Wired:
Interview with co-founders of CTI League, a global coalition of volunteer experts fighting hacking related to COVID-19, on how it got started and future plans — As medical facilities strain amid the pandemic, they’re especially vulnerable to cyberattacks. A global coalition of volunteer experts has stepped into the breach.
