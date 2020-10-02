Institutional crypto platform Wootrade raises $10M in investment round By Cointelegraph

Institutional crypto platform Wootrade raises $10M in investment round
Wootrade, a Taiwan-based liquidity provider platform and crypto asset exchange aimed at institutions, has concluded a $10 million private investment round led by Dragonfly Capital.
Investors in the round include crypto notables including Haskey Capital, Three Arrows Capital, and DeFi Capital’s venture wing. The newly raised funds will be used to expand the Wootrade team, and to support the launch of future products.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.