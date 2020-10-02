Inaugural Leo Gerard Scholarship Awarded at Laurentian University

Article content continued

“We are very proud to have such outstanding and committed students in our program. We thank USW Canada, USW District 6 and USW Locals 6500 and 2020 for their support of the next generation of labour activists and community leaders,” states a release from Laurentian’s Workplace and Labour Studies program.

Leo Gerard and USW Local 6500 President Nick Larochelle participated in the inaugural scholarship award ceremony, which was held via Zoom due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Gerard, who retired in July 2019 after serving 18 years as USW international president, studied economics and political science at Laurentian and received an honorary doctorate of laws degree from the university in 1994.

“I am honoured that the USW is supporting my hometown university in its mission to prepare graduates to address some of the world’s most pressing issues, such as workers’ rights, inequality and social justice,” Gerard said when the scholarship fund was unveiled earlier this year.

