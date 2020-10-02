Hugh Jackman Strips Naked in Hilarious Boots Ad

WENN/Steve Finn

The ‘Greatest Showman’ actor strips down to his shoes in a mock interview with an R.M.Williams senior executive in a cheeky commercial to promote the footwear.

Hugh Jackman takes the terms of his endorsement deals very literally. In a newly-released promo for Australian boot maker R.M. Williams, the actor strips down to nothing but a pair of leather shoes from the company to prove how comfortable its Chelsea boots are.

In the cheeky 90-second ad, the Australian hunk appears in the buff during a mock interview with a senior executive of the footwear brand. Assuring the company’s exec that he will always wear the R.M. Williams boots all the time and won’t wear products from other brands, he turns the meeting awkward as he spreads his legs in front of the exec.

The exec tries to tell the 51-year-old actor that he has gone too far by taking the clause “literally,” but the latter doesn’t seem to get the message. “My word is my bond,” he swears his loyalty to the brand. “When I say I’m in, I’m all in.”

“Look at this! It’s one beautiful piece of leather. Beautiful stitching. And they’re comfortable,” he continues raving about the shoes, before slipping a racy pun, “The balls of my feet just feel like they’ve died and were widely mourned and just went to ball heaven if you know what I mean.”

The clip concludes with the “Logan” star rubbing his bare behind into the blue velvet chair he’s sitting in. “What is this? You should sit in this! Everything at R.M.Williams is just so comfortable,” he admires the chair, prompting the exec to tell Hugh, “You can have that.”





Hugh was appointed as R.M.Williams’ first-ever ambassador in March 2019, after becoming a private investor in the firm back in 2015. The new commercial is produced by Maximum Effort, a new studio owned by Hugh’s best friend and fake nemesis Ryan Reynolds.