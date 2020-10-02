HRVY Still Heading for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Despite Testing Positive for Covid-19

Instagram

The Teen Choice Award-nominated star is still planning to compete on the U.K. all-star television show although he has been diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Pop star HRVY is still planning to compete on U.K. TV show “Strictly Come Dancing” despite testing positive for Covid-19.

The YouTube star and singer, who was nominated for a Teen Choice Award last year (19), tweeted out news of his diagnosis on Thursday (01October20) night.

“Hi, wasn’t gonna worry anyone and say anything but now the story’s out,” he wrote. “I have coronavirus, I’m all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next 10 days. already super bored so prepare yourselves for my Tik toks.”

On Friday, the social media star, real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell, added, “Morning guys, just a little thought. im only 21 and in good health so it just shows that being young doesn’t make you invincible, so make sure you wear a mask please, have a good day.”

A BBC spokesman confirmed HRVY has tested positive but said the 21-year-old is still expected to take part in the next series of the show – the U.K. version of “Dancing With the Stars” – which will launch on 17 October, with the competition beginning the following week.

“Pending a negative test, HRVY won’t miss the launch recording or any dance training,” the spokesperson added. “We wish him all the best. We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

The new season of “Strictly Come Dancing” also features Jacqui Smith, Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing, JJ Chalmers, Bill Bailey, Clara Amfo, Ranvir Singh, Nicola Adams, Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, and Max George.