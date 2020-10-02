How to read WhatsApp messages ‘secretly’

Are you tired of the WhatsApp Blue ticks and ever wished that you could read a WhatsApp text message without alerting the sender? Then we have a solution for you.

There is an interesting WhatsApp trick that will enable the users to read a WhatsApp text message without enabling the blue ticks for the sender. The feature works for both Android and iOS users. In order to use the feature, users just need to follow three simple steps.

1. You have to wait for a WhatsApp message to appear on your smartphone



2. Once you receive a message just unlock the device without swiping away the notifications



3. Now press down for a longer period to read the message within the notifications



Both Android and iOS users have to wait for a WhatsApp message to appear on their smartphone. Once they receive a message notification for WhatsApp, then they have to



unlock the smartphone using passcode, FaceID or pattern lock. Once the device is unlocked they just have to press on the notification received for a bit longer.

Then the message receive will expand and the user will be able to read the complete message without opening the app or enabling the Blue ticks for the sender. In order to use the feature make sure that you don’t swipe away the notification before reading. If you swipe away notifications then you will not be able to read the message and will have to open the app which will enable the blue ticks for the sender. The feature comes really handy in cases where you don’t want the sender to know that you have read a particular message.

The feature is available on smartphone running Android versions above 9.0 and iPhones running on iOS 13.

