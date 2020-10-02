You may have noticed that other players are walking around with hats you can’t find in the shop, like a Santa hat or a plague mask. These cosmetics are holiday-specific and can only be unlocked during their respective holiday. If you don’t want to wait until Christmas to open your presents, follow these simple steps.

In Among Us, the viral multiplayer hit that has taken over the internet, players must complete tasks and try to spot Imposters, while Imposters lurk among the crew, trying to kill and sabotage them at every turn. Players are distinguished by color, but they also have the option of customizing their astronauts with a variety of different hats and outfits.

If you want to unlock the holiday hats, you’ll have to change the time and date of your device.

If you’re on the PC, move your mouse to the taskbar and right-click the date and time. If Set Time Automatically is selected, deselect it. Set the date and time manually. For Halloween hats, change the time and day to October 30, 2019. Load up the game and once the time changes to midnight, check the Customize and the Halloween hats should be available. For Christmas hats, change the time and day to December 24, 2019. Load up the game and once the time changes to midnight, check the Customize menu and the Christmas hats should be available.

And it’s as simple as that. For mobile players, you’ll likely find the time and date in your device’s Settings menu. Follow the steps above and you’ll unlock some new headwear.

How to get holiday hats in Among Us Wait your turn

Despite its popularity, Among Us was a relatively unknown game when it released back in 2018. PC and mobile players have caused the game to skyrocket in popularity. These holiday-specific hats were given out to the few players playing at the time, but now, with just a simple tweak of your system settings, you can own the hats, too.

Once you have the hats, they are part of your inventory permanently, so you can reset your time with confidence. If the gear does not appear right away, just reset the game once or twice and they should appear next time you try to customize your avatar.

Among Us is an excellent party game, perfect for parties and gatherings of all kind — and who doesn’t love dressing up for a party? Cosmetics are a fun way to help you stand out from the crowd and distinguish yourself from other players. Just remember to watch who you trust.