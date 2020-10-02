Hinch, Cora candidates for Tigers manager?

The Detroit Tigers head into 2020-21 MLB offseason looking for changes to help the team take a big step forward, which could include taking a chance on A.J. Hinch or Alex Cora as the next manager.

Following Ron Gardehnhire’s retirement, Tigers general manager Al Avila is beginning an extensive search to find the team’s next skipper. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he made it clear Detroit’s list of managerial candidates is extensive and even includes two controversial names.

On his resume alone, Hinch’s accomplishments would make him one of the top managers in MLB. He posted a 481-29 record in the regular season with the Astros, winning a World Series and an AL pennant. However, he is coming off a one-year suspension for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

It’s a similar story for Cora. Beloved in Boston before his role in the electronic sign-stealing scandal was exposed, the Red Sox ultimately fired Cora before the 2020 season after he was also suspended for his role in the Astros’ scandal when Cora was bench coach in Houston. While the cheating tactics hurt his reputation, he posted a 192-132 record in Boston and won the World Series in 2018.

Now, with both available for managerial openings, Avila is keeping his options open. While the search is in its early stages, Cora and Hinch are both in consideration to become the Tigers’ manager.