Heres how Ishaan Khatter bulked up for Khaali-Peeli



Ishaan Khatter is one actor who has always picked something quirky and different when it comes to his movie roles. Right from Beyond The Clouds, Dhadak to A Suitable Boy, the young talent has done something different with each of them. Today his new film Khaali-Peeli releases on an OTT platform and the actor will be seen in his first out-and-out commercial film. What,rsquo;s more, the young actor has bulked up for the role and turned into a beefy avatar for the film.





Speaking to a leading daily, Ishaan Khatter reveals how he gained weight and became the fittest and the best version of himself with some great training. “We would train 12-14 hours a day for six days a week and sometimes all seven. I even tried barre work, yoga, gymnastics and rope mallakhamb. I took it very seriously. I definitely was 10 times fitter by the end of that. I went all out in terms of my diet,” says the actor who bulked up for the role. He even says that he incorporated heavyweights for the first time in his fitness regime and worked hard to achieve that body.



Ishaan Khatter is a brilliant dancer and since Khaali Peeli has some song sequences, you saw his dance training too as his fitness regime. Speaking more about ti to the daily, he said, “Dancing is pure joy. It’s always going to be the easiest way to burn calories. But it’s so much more than fitness for me. Fitness is co-related but is, in a way, a separate passion of mine.” Well, looks like the actor has given it his all and that beefy avatar of the hunk has left everyone drooling for him.

