Helen Reddy, singer of feminist anthem ‘I Am Woman’, dies at 78 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
3/3

© . FILE PHOTO: Singer Helen Reddy arrives as a guest for the fourth annual International Achievement in Arts Awards in Beverly Hills, California

2/3

SYDNEY () – Singer Helen Reddy, whose 1972 song “I Am Woman” became a global feminist anthem, died in Los Angeles aged 78 on Tuesday, her family said.

“Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever,” the family wrote on her official Facebook (NASDAQ:) account.

Born in Australia, Reddy moved to the United States in her early 20s after winning a talent contest. She initially found success with the song “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” in 1971.

But her song “I Am Woman” went to No. 1 in 1972 and launched her global stardom and she followed it up with a string of hits, such as “Delta Dawn”, “Angie Baby” and “Ain’t No Way to Treat a Lady”. She hosted her own TV variety show “The Helen Reddy Show” and starred in Hollywood films.

Reddy was the world’s top-selling female vocalist in 1973 and 1974. Her career tapered in the 1980s before she officially retired 2002. She was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR