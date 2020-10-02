Happy Hour 297: AirPods Spatial Audio, iOS 14.2 emoji, Apple TV on Xbox

Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo talk AirPods and Spatial Audio in iOS 14, Apple Maps expansion in the UK, the latest updates to iOS 14.2 beta, Roku gaining AirPlay 2 and the Apple TV app, TV+ coming to consoles, and much more.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: Preorder the Omega 200W or 100W GaN USB-C Charger for 55% off. And enter our MacBook Pro giveaway!

Sponsored by Fundrise: Welcome to the future of real estate investing.

Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: Learn more about CleanMyMac X and download it for free at macpaw.app/happyhour

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts

Overcast

Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: