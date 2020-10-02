Greg Joswiak Added to Apple’s Exec Site as Phil Schiller Transitions to ‘Apple Fellow’

Apple today updated its leadership page to add Greg Joswiak, who is taking over for Phil Schiller as Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. ‌Phil Schiller‌’s position on the page has also been moved to reflect his new role as “Apple Fellow.”



Apple in August announced that ‌Phil Schiller‌ would be transitioning out of his role as Apple’s marketing chief, with Greg Joswiak planning to take on the position instead. At the time, Apple gave no timeline for the leadership shift, but it appears to have taken place recently.

As an “Apple Fellow,” Schiller will continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events, but he will no longer be in charge of Apple’s marketing decisions. According to Schiller, he decided to step down from his marketing role in order to “make some time” for family, friends, and personal projects.

Schiller is not leaving Apple and has confirmed that he will remain with the company “as long as they will have me.” When the transition was announced, Cook said that he was “thrilled” to have Joswiak, also known as “Joz” on the marketing team.

“Phil has helped make Apple the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast, and run deep. In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership, and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple,” said ‌Tim Cook‌, Apple’s CEO. “Joz’s many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organization make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work. I’m thrilled that the whole executive team will benefit from his collaboration, ideas, and energy.”

Joswiak is now in charge of Apple’s product management and product marketing, developer relations, market research, business management, and education, enterprise, and international marketing. He will report to Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌.

Prior to taking over from Schiller, Joswiak served as vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing and he has been at Apple for more than 20 years.