Gmail accidentally removes ‘select all’ option for mass email management

Google has accidentally removed the option to select many emails at a time from Gmail.

Over the past several days, Gmail users have taken to Twitter and the Gmail help thread to report that the ‘select all’ option for emails is now missing.

@gmail Hey, how come there’s no longer an option to “Select all conversations” to mark thousands as read at once? I’m typing “is: unread” + selecting the “All” check box, but instead of “Select all conversations” at the top of my screen, it says “No results found”…? pic.twitter.com/dercwGE5OE — Laura McQuillan (@mcquillanator) September 30, 2020

incredible that the “Select all conversations that match this search” option has been removed from @gmail. what on earth are they thinking??? actions can now be performed only on the max # of messages per page. insane! please fix ASAP @Google — rick tait (@rickt) October 1, 2020

Did @Gmail quietly do away with “select all conversations that match this search?” — Kris Vire (@krisvire) September 29, 2020

Speaking to The Verge, a Google spokesperson has confirmed that the feature “was removed unintentionally” and it’s working to bring it back “as soon as possible.”

Google’s official statement comes after the nearly one-week-old Gmail support thread remains unanswered. What’s more, those running the Gmail Twitter account were seemingly unaware that the ‘select all’ option was even removed, as they’ve been telling people to follow incorrect steps to resolve the issue.

Got it. Lets try these steps to mark all emails as read in Gmail: Go to https://t.co/bXXJf3dEH5 on your Computer > Search for messages > Select all > Select all conversations that match this search > Mark as read. Keep us posted. — Gmail (@gmail) October 1, 2020

Hi Brant. Have a look at this article to select multiple emails in Gmail (See section ‘Delete multiple messages’): https://t.co/bevaATHHy7. Hope that helps. — Gmail (@gmail) September 29, 2020

Naturally, this feature has been handy for Gmail users, allowing them to select all conversations that match a specific search option to read, archive or delete mass amounts of emails at a time.

Thankfully, a fix is officially now on the way.

Source: The Verge