Giveaway: Win a ‘Cell’ UV Sanitizer and Wireless Charger From Ampere

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with Ampere to offer readers a chance to win a UV sanitizer and wireless charger called Cell, which is designed to kill the germs on the surface of a smartphone within a minute.



Priced at $80, Cell features a Qi-enabled wireless charging base that can charge your iPhone up when needed, but the top pops off and there’s an expandable silver-infused antimicrobial shell with UV lights inside that are able to sterilize germs on your ‌iPhone‌ and other small accessories like the AirPods, Apple Pencil, and more.



To use it, you just pull the top off, expand the sides, place your items inside, and let the light do its work. When done, you can collapse it back down into a wireless charger that’s also portable enough to go anywhere. The expandable portion of the charger is made from a flexible silicone that can partially expand in landscape mode to create an ideal viewing angle for watching videos, or in portrait mode for FaceTime calls.



There are two 15W wireless chargers in the Cell that offer a large charging surface regardless of placement, and the design of the Cell allows it to charge a smartphone of any size. It will charge the ‌iPhone‌ at 7.5W and Samsung devices at 15W, with a grippy silicone surface keeping the smartphone in place. There’s a USB-C output port on the Cell so you can attach a cable to charge a secondary device like an Apple Watch or an ‌iPhone‌ with the appropriate USB-C cable.



For UV sanitizing, the Cell features four 250-280nm UV lights that are able to remove most germs at the DNA level within a minute, which is useful at a time when we’re all concerned about sanitation and the cleanliness of the objects we touch on a regular basis. Smartphones can be rife with germs because we touch them so often, and it’s not always easy to get iPhones and other small accessories like ‌AirPods‌ clean.



Though designed with its tent-like expanding design to sanitize iPhones and other small objects, the light inside the Cell can also be used while held over larger objects like MacBooks. Cell is available in black, red, or a unique glow-in-the-dark material.



Cell is accompanied by several antimicrobial accessories, including an 18W PD mini adapter for charging, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a Made for iPhone-certified USB-C to Lightning cable for charging the ‌iPhone‌ with the extra port, plus there are optional add-ons like a travel case, antimicrobial cable organizer, and UV self-cleaning water bottle. Pre-orders are available now, with orders expected to ship out in late October.



