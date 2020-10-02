Geelong’s Joel Selwood undergoes surgery on injured finger

The Geelong Cats face an anxious wait on skipper Joel Selwood who underwent surgery on Friday following a finger injury suffered during last night’s loss to Port Adelaide.

Selwood required surgery on his left middle finger to repair a dislocation.

According to a club statement, “Selwood will aim to play in Geelong’s semi-final next week” which will be against the winner out of Collingwood and West Coast.

“Surgery was required to stabilise the joint after his finger dislocated in the final quarter of last night’s Qualifying Final at Adelaide Oval,” the statement read.

Joel Selwood (Getty)

In other injury news, Port Adelaide remain hopeful forward Todd Marshall can make a full recovery from a shoulder injury he suffered during last night’s match.

“He’ll be sore,” Port assistant coach Brett Montgomery said.

“The early indicators are it’s something that we’ll be able to manage.

“They managed him really well during the game.”

Todd Marshall leaves the field with a shoulder injury