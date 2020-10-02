Garoppolo, Mostert won’t play for 49ers vs. Eagles

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Friday afternoon that the banged-up San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert for Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 2 31-13 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mostert injured his knee that same afternoon.

Neither Niner played in last Sunday’s blowout victory over the New York Giants at MetLife.

Nick Mullens started under center in place of Garoppolo and completed 25 of 36 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Jerick McKinnon led San Francisco with 38 rushing yards and a score on 14 carries last Sunday.