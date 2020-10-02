French Open day six By

© . French Open
PARIS () – Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (all times GMT):
0910 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS
U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem began his third-round clash against Norwegian 28th seed Casper Ruud on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.
Defending champion Rafa Nadal faces unseeded Italian Stefano Travaglia later in the day.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.