Frank Windsor Passes Away at 92

BBC

The ‘A for Andromeda’ actor has passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in his house in London surrounded by his family including longtime wife Mary Corbett.

–

British TV veteran Frank Windsor has died at the age of 92.

The actor, who appeared in popular shows “Z Cars“, “Softly Softly“, “Casualty“, and “Peak Practice“, passed away peacefully at his home in London on Wednesday (30Sep20).

Windsor also won acclaim for his roles in “A for Andromeda” and a 1985 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Bleak House“.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our much-loved client Frank Windsor at the age of 92,” a statement from his agent reads. “Born Frank W Higgins on July 12 1928, his acting career spanned over 50 years, with notable roles in Z Cars, Softly Softly, Casualty and Peak Practice. Frank is survived by his daughter Amanda and his wife Mary, who was by his side until the end.”

“As per Frank’s wishes and in keeping with COVID restrictions, there will be no funeral or memorial service, just a private cremation with his ashes being laid to rest with his beloved son David.”

David died in a car crash in 1997, aged 29.

In 2000, he played a grieving father in “Anchor Me” and the role forced him to confront his son’s tragic death. “When our son died my wife took counselling – I didn’t. I’m not that sort of person. I can’t unburden myself to a total stranger, it doesn’t work for me,” he said.

His final film was also in 2000 when he starred in “Between Two Women“.