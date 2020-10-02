Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brandi Maxiell Breaks Silence After COVID-19 Hospitalization

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Brandi Maxiell, former star of Basketball Wives, took to social media to thanks her fans for their support after it was revealed that she had been rushed to hospital after suffering “severe” COVID-19 symptoms.

“If only you knew how much I love and appreciate all the love, support & prayers that you have given me during my fight. You are truly God sent and mean the entire WORLD TO ME!⁣” her post begins.

