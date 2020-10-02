Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brandi Maxiell Breaks Silence After COVID-19 Hospitalization

Brandi Maxiell, former star of Basketball Wives, took to social media to thanks her fans for their support after it was revealed that she had been rushed to hospital after suffering “severe” COVID-19 symptoms.

“If only you knew how much I love and appreciate all the love, support & prayers that you have given me during my fight. You are truly God sent and mean the entire WORLD TO ME!⁣” her post begins.

⁣

“Family, I am grateful to tell you I have been released from the hospital by the grace of God, however, I need you to please continue to pray for me as I travel this journey of full recovery!” she continued.

⁣

Brandi goes on to add, “This has been by far the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. But It was only a test in my faith. God was challenging my trust in him. He was truly testing my faith. The song I posted along with The Battle Is The Lord’s is something I had playing on repeat for the 7 days I was in that hospital bed. God told me to GET UP, put on this whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.” Satan is coming like a thief in the night but oh is he weak. ⁣”

⁣

