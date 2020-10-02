FANUC Launches a New “Take Control” Virtual Event Featuring Its Latest Automation Technologies

Article content continued

The Solutions Zone will focus on FANUC’s breadth of automation solutions. This is an opportunity to interact with our product and process experts who will be available to chat live with attendees about their challenges, answer questions and set up one-on-one meetings. Over 150 videos will be available to examine FANUC’s latest products and how they are applied in industry for a variety of processes including assembly, fulfillment, machining, packaging, palletizing, painting, welding, and more.

Finally, because so many companies face travel restrictions, the Exploration Zone provides an immersive overview of FANUC’s capabilities, including product demonstrations across all industries, application-specific labs, manufacturing expertise, customer support, inventory, education and training.

Click here to register to attend FANUC’s “Take Control” Virtual Event.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of “Service First” which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.