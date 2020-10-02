Fangio explains why he skipped handshake with Gase

The matchup between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets on “Thursday Night Football” managed to get messy with Adam Gase’s squad committed six personal fouls.

The Jets defense was called for three roughing the passer and two unnecessary roughness penalties, and the game ended with Brett Rypien taking two brutal hits in his NFL debut.

There was plenty of animosity over the game, which ended with Denver winning 37-28. As the Jets fell to 0-4 on the season, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio informed his players to avoid handshakes and go straight to the locker room. Fangio didn’t even shake hands with Gase.