Exclusive: Get 25% Off Your First Year of 1Password Families

readers can save 25% on the 1Password Family subscription in October, bringing the price of the service down to $44.88 per year, from an original price of $59.85. On a monthly basis, this means that the service will cost $3.75 per month (originally $4.99 per month).

Note: is an affiliate partner with 1Password. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the deal, head to 1Password’s website and click “get started” on the landing page for the discount. It is billed annually, so you’ll pay $44.88 upfront for an entire year of 1Password Families. The regular $4.99 per month price of 1Password Families will kick in after your first year ends.

This offer is only for new 1Password customers, and will expire on October 31, 2020.

25% OFF 1Password Families Annual Subscription

1Password is a password management app that is compatible across Apple devices, including iPhone and Mac. It allows you to create and store strong passwords across all of your most important online accounts, and alert you when your passwords are compromised.

1Password Families is built to support up to five family members, providing each person with access to the password management service. It supports 1GB of encrypted storage for documents, cross-platform sync, item history backup, 1Password Watchtower for compromised passwords, and more.

If you’re on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.