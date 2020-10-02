Ex-soldier hacked wife to death in street with Gurkha knife in front of neighbours and children

A former soldier who hacked his wife to death in the street with a Gurkha knife has been told he must serve at least 18-and-a-half years in prison by a judge who said it was an attack of “unrelenting brutality”.

Craig Woodhall’s machete attack on Victoria Woodhall outside their home in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was witnessed by horrified neighbours and two children, Sheffield Crown Court was told on Friday.

The judge heard that the defendant told neighbours who tried in vain to help Mrs Woodhall “She deserved it” and that she had been winding him up all day.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said Woodhall struck his wife with multiple blows from a kukri machete, stepping away at times and coming back to inflict more terrible injuries before driving off.

Judge Richardson said the whole incident was caught on CCTV but the “chilling” footage was too disturbing to be shown in court.







(Image: SWNS.COM)



He told the defendant he “brutally and relentlessly stabbed her with the kukri,” saying she was lying on the ground, “defenceless against the ferocity of your attack with the murderous weapon”.

The judge said the “unrelenting brutality” of the attack was one of the aggravating factors in the case, along with the fact that it was witnessed by children.

He said: “Your conduct may only be characterised as merciless, determined, sustained and savage in the extreme.

“The deceased was defenceless.

“The blows were visited with brute force, bringing the knife down repeatedly from a height on to the body of the deceased. Your wife died rapidly from the acute blood loss.

“It was an unrelenting avalanche of exceptionally serious violence visited upon a defenceless woman.”

He added: “You plainly intended to kill your wife. Not a shred of mercy was exhibited at the scene. You left her for dead in the street.”

The court heard that Mrs Woodhall, 31, had recently left the family home in Windsor Crescent, Barnsley, to live with another man just as the coronavirus lockdown began.







(Image: MEN MEDIA)



The judge said she probably left because “she had had enough of your controlling and possessive behaviour”.

He heard that the couple married in 2013 but the relationship deteriorated.

On the day of her death, March 29, the nurse returned to the couple’s home but the defendant refused to let her in and he tried to report her to the police for breaking the lockdown rules.

She then began using Facebook videos to tell this to her friends.

The judge said that, when Mrs Woodhall began to film her husband through the window, he “reacted with acute violence”.

The court heard that Mrs Woodhall suffered terrible injuries to her face, neck and head and could not be saved despite the intervention of neighbours.

Woodhall later gave himself up to police, saying “I’ve f***** up” and “What have I done?”







(Image: Tom Maddick SWNS)



The court heard that the defendant had left the Army in 2013 and was training to be a prison officer.

Mrs Woodhall was described in court as a “beautiful and talented daughter” who worked as an operation theatre technician at Rotherham General Hospital.

She landed her “dream job” after obtaining 13 GCSEs, three A-levels and a degree at Sheffield Hallam University, her father, Paul Mason, told the court.

Mr Mason said his daughter was training to work on Covid wards when she was murdered.

Woodhall, 41, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years and six months.