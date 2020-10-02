Every Time Kelly Ripa’s Family Made Us Fall Deeper in Love

Or maybe it’s just the way they seem to truly, deeply love one another.

“We had our kids so young—we’d only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage,” Kelly told People in August, reflecting how youngest son Joaquin is preparing to follow in his siblings’ footsteps and fly the coop for college next year. “So when it comes to an empty nest, we’re looking forward to it, honestly—knowing that they’ll still be close to us, and they will come home, and we will still have plenty of times together ahead. We love each other—but we also really like each other, and we respect each other. I don’t think any amount of college or growing up will take that away from us.”

Whatever it is, we can’t get enough.

While the jury’s still out on whether Kelly’s going to incur her daughter’s wrath with a Gwyneth Paltrow-like celebration of her 50th birthday, which the talk show host is celebrating on Friday, Oct. 2, we thought we’d celebrate her big day with a look back at some of her family’s cutest moments.