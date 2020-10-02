EU leaders call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region: Merkel By

© . EU leaders summit in Brussels
BERLIN () – European leaders discussed the newly flared-up fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and aim for a ceasefire as soon as possible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.
It is “important that a ceasefire be established as quickly as possible”, Merkel told journalists after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Friday.
“This is the only way to talk peacefully about the solution to this complicated problem.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.