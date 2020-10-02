Home Business EU leaders call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region: Merkel By

BERLIN () – European leaders discussed the newly flared-up fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and aim for a ceasefire as soon as possible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

It is “important that a ceasefire be established as quickly as possible”, Merkel told journalists after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Friday.

“This is the only way to talk peacefully about the solution to this complicated problem.”

