ETH 2.0 represents a material risk to Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust, says SEC filing By Cointelegraph

ETH 2.0 represents a material risk to Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust, says SEC filing
According to the latest SEC disclosure by the Grayscale Trust, or ETHE, the impending transition of Ethereum (ETH) to the proof-of-stake consensus represents a risk that could have a “material adverse effect” on its shares.
The ETHE recently filed an application with the regulator to become an SEC-reporting company. Companies of this nature are required to discuss the risk factors that may have an adverse impact on the their performance within all quarterly and annual reports.
