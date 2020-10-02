Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest Next to Family at Graceland

Instagram

The 27-year-old musician has been buried next to his family including legendary grandfather Elvis at the historic Graceland, nearly two months after his suicide.

Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at the legendary singer’s former home Graceland.

The 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley took his own life on 12 July (20) at his mother’s house in Calabasas, California. A funeral was held for him later that month and, on Thursday (01Oct20), it was confirmed on Graceland’s Facebook page he had been buried at the property alongside Elvis and other members of the Presley family.

“Benjamin Storm Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley,” the Graceland Facebook post read.

According to The Daily Memphian, Keough’s burial was the first to take place at Graceland in 40 years, with the last being Elvis’ grandmother in 1980.

Following Benjamin’s passing, grandmother Priscilla Presley issued a statement, “These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating.”

“Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter (Lisa Marie Presley) and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. (Granddaughter) Riley, so loving and so close to him; (grandchildren) Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben.”