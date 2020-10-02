Drake Says That He & SZA Dated Back In 2008 On New Song With 21 Savage

Now we all know that when Drake drops those bars, fans are quick to dissect his lyrics and find the true meaning behind his words, and his latest collaboration was no different.

21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ just dropped their joint project, “Savage Mode II,” and Drake is featured on the record “Mr. Right Now,” and in the song, he mentions something that is news to many peoples ears.

In the record he says, “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait/ ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08/ If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #Drake is featured on #21Savage and #MetroBoomin’s new project #SavageModeII. He is featured on the record “Mr. Right Now,” and during the record he mentions that he and SZA dated back in 08. (: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 2, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

After hearing those lines, fans started to come up with multiple questions concerning Drake and SZA’s possible past romance.

One person said, “So you’re telling me Drake fumbled Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, AND SZA?!?!!”

So you’re telling me Drake fumbled Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams AND SZA?!?!! — Did DONDA Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) October 2, 2020

Another person said, “Drake and SZA were probably cute together.”

drake and sza was probably cute together — myaa (@luvvaxmyaa) October 2, 2020

This has also caused fans to try and go back to SZA’s last album to see if they can figure out if any of the songs just happen to be about Drake. One person added, “Ok well since drake dated SZA, which song on CTRL is about him? and why is it supermodel?”

ok well since drake dated SZA, which song on CTRL is about him? and why is it supermodel? — in savage mode (@JaylenTheGOAT) October 2, 2020

Now Drake did not elaborate on his bars after everyone caught on to what he said, and SZA hasn’t verbally addressed the situation herself.

However, she did post a viral video, where she is pretty much telling everyone to stay out of her business.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Welp! #SZA has a message, #Roomies (SWIPE for previous post) ( :@_deejayyyy) ( :@gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 2, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

