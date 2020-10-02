Drake Admits He Dated R&B Singer Sza … When She Was UNDERAGE!!

Drake is coming under fire today, has learned, after the rapper claimed in a new song to have dated R&B singer Sza – when she was underage.

Drake’s homie 21 Savage is dropping his new album Savage Mode later today, and one of the songs on the surprise album has people talking.

In one song, Mr. Right Now, Drake is featured and he brags about dating R&B SZA, Drake raps, “She said she wanna f**k to some Sza, wait, cause I used to date Sza back in ’08.’

It’s a catchy bar – but there’s a pretty big problem with it. In 2008, SZA was just 17 years old. Drake on the other hand, was 22.

