Drake Admits He Dated R&B Singer Sza … When She Was UNDERAGE!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Drake is coming under fire today, has learned, after the rapper claimed in a new song to have dated R&B singer Sza – when she was underage.

Drake’s homie 21 Savage is dropping his new album Savage Mode later today, and one of the songs on the surprise album has people talking.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR