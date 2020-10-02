Down and out: Court orders LGBTIQ+ collective to vacate luxury Camps Bay Airbnb

Vatheka Halile in the house in Camps Bay.
- A collective of
queer artists has been ordered to vacate a luxury Camps Bay Airbnb.
the property last month and stayed beyond the original booking dates.
they would abide by the court order.
The
collective of artists and LGBTQI+ people occupying an Airbnb house in Camps Bay
were ordered to vacate the luxury property on Friday.
The
Western Cape High Court ruled the group should vacate the property by no later
than 8 October.
After
arguing three of them had nowhere to go, the City of Cape Town offered to give
them emergency accommodation in Philippi on the grounds that they qualify for
it.
They
indicated they would abide by the court order.
They
gained entrance to the short-term rental last month by raising money through
family, friends and supporters and let the agent know what their intentions
were as they stayed beyond the original booking dates.
According
to the Airbnb property owners and management’s lawyer, advocate Francois Botes,
the group had submitted a false application, indicating they were a family of
five “looking for a chilled quiet weekend stay”.
Botes
said the group was occupying the property illegally, because they had booked
for the weekend, from Friday 18 September until Sunday 20 September and they
were expected to vacate that Monday afternoon, which they refused to do.
Checkout
They did
not adhere to a checkout deadline given a few days later.
They said
they occupied the property to draw attention to disparities between people
struggling for safe accommodation and the potential that often empty
“investment” properties provided a solution to this.
During
the court proceedings, Sarah Summers, who is part of the collective,
requested the court to grant them a three-week postponement as they sought
legal representation.
However,
the presiding judge, Justice Mokgoatji Josiah Dolamo, told the group it was
difficult for him to grant a postponement later during proceedings.
He said a
postponement would have unfair implications on the applicants as it would mean they
would still have to occupy the Airbnb.
Summers
told the court three of them had nowhere to go if they were to be evicted from
the mansion.
Ruling
After a
couple of adjournments, Dolamo read out an email from the City of Cape Town
saying they were going to send the “homeless individuals” an occupier
questionnaire to determine whether they were in need of a shelter.
“[If]
they qualify, a structure can be made by Thursday 8 October, depending on the
weather conditions,” said Dolamo.
He
ordered the group to vacate the property by no later than noon on Thursday.
Dolamo
said if the group failed to do so, they would be evicted from the property and
liable for the R50 000 damages suffered in revenue by the Airbnb due to them
overstaying their welcome.