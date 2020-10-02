Down and out: Court orders LGBTIQ+ collective to vacate luxury Camps Bay Airbnb

A collective of

queer artists has been ordered to vacate a luxury Camps Bay Airbnb.

They occupied

the property last month and stayed beyond the original booking dates.

They indicated

they would abide by the court order.

The

collective of artists and LGBTQI+ people occupying an Airbnb house in Camps Bay

were ordered to vacate the luxury property on Friday.

The

Western Cape High Court ruled the group should vacate the property by no later

than 8 October.

After

arguing three of them had nowhere to go, the City of Cape Town offered to give

them emergency accommodation in Philippi on the grounds that they qualify for

it.

They

indicated they would abide by the court order.

They

gained entrance to the short-term rental last month by raising money through

family, friends and supporters and let the agent know what their intentions

were as they stayed beyond the original booking dates.

According

to the Airbnb property owners and management’s lawyer, advocate Francois Botes,

the group had submitted a false application, indicating they were a family of

five “looking for a chilled quiet weekend stay”.

Botes

said the group was occupying the property illegally, because they had booked

for the weekend, from Friday 18 September until Sunday 20 September and they

were expected to vacate that Monday afternoon, which they refused to do.

Checkout

They did

not adhere to a checkout deadline given a few days later.

They said

they occupied the property to draw attention to disparities between people

struggling for safe accommodation and the potential that often empty

“investment” properties provided a solution to this.

During

the court proceedings, Sarah Summers, who is part of the collective,

requested the court to grant them a three-week postponement as they sought

legal representation.

However,

the presiding judge, Justice Mokgoatji Josiah Dolamo, told the group it was

difficult for him to grant a postponement later during proceedings.

He said a

postponement would have unfair implications on the applicants as it would mean they

would still have to occupy the Airbnb.

Summers

told the court three of them had nowhere to go if they were to be evicted from

the mansion.

Ruling

After a

couple of adjournments, Dolamo read out an email from the City of Cape Town

saying they were going to send the “homeless individuals” an occupier

questionnaire to determine whether they were in need of a shelter.

“[If]

they qualify, a structure can be made by Thursday 8 October, depending on the

weather conditions,” said Dolamo.

He

ordered the group to vacate the property by no later than noon on Thursday.

Dolamo

said if the group failed to do so, they would be evicted from the property and

liable for the R50 000 damages suffered in revenue by the Airbnb due to them

overstaying their welcome.