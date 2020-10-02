Down and out: Court orders LGBTIQ+ collective to vacate luxury Camps Bay Airbnb

Matilda Coleman
Vatheka Halile in the house in Camps Bay.

  • A collective of
    queer artists has been ordered to vacate a luxury Camps Bay Airbnb.
  • They occupied
    the property last month and stayed beyond the original booking dates.
  • They indicated
    they would abide by the court order.

    • The
    collective of artists and LGBTQI+ people occupying an Airbnb house in Camps Bay
    were ordered to vacate the luxury property on Friday.

    The
    Western Cape High Court ruled the group should vacate the property by no later
    than 8 October.

    After
    arguing three of them had nowhere to go, the City of Cape Town offered to give
    them emergency accommodation in Philippi on the grounds that they qualify for
    it.

    They
    indicated they would abide by the court order.

    READ
    Camps Bay collective facing legal action

    They
    gained entrance to the short-term rental last month by raising money through
    family, friends and supporters and let the agent know what their intentions
    were as they stayed beyond the original booking dates. 

    According
    to the Airbnb property owners and management’s lawyer, advocate Francois Botes,
    the group had submitted a false application, indicating they were a family of
    five “looking for a chilled quiet weekend stay”.

    Botes
    said the group was occupying the property illegally, because they had booked
    for the weekend, from Friday 18 September until Sunday 20 September and they
    were expected to vacate that Monday afternoon, which they refused to do.

    Checkout

    They did
    not adhere to a checkout deadline given a few days later.

    They said
    they occupied the property to draw attention to disparities between people
    struggling for safe accommodation and the potential that often empty
    “investment” properties provided a solution to this.

    During
    the court proceedings, Sarah Summers, who is part of the collective,
    requested the court to grant them a three-week postponement as they sought
    legal representation.

    However,
    the presiding judge, Justice Mokgoatji Josiah Dolamo, told the group it was
    difficult for him to grant a postponement later during proceedings.

    He said a
    postponement would have unfair implications on the applicants as it would mean they
    would still have to occupy the Airbnb.

    Summers
    told the court three of them had nowhere to go if they were to be evicted from
    the mansion.

    Ruling

    After a
    couple of adjournments, Dolamo read out an email from the City of Cape Town
    saying they were going to send the “homeless individuals” an occupier
    questionnaire to determine whether they were in need of a shelter.

    “[If]
    they qualify, a structure can be made by Thursday 8 October, depending on the
    weather conditions,” said Dolamo.

    He
    ordered the group to vacate the property by no later than noon on Thursday.

    Dolamo
    said if the group failed to do so, they would be evicted from the property and
    liable for the R50 000 damages suffered in revenue by the Airbnb due to them
    overstaying their welcome.

