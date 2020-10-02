Donald Trump’s positive COVID test triggers sell-off in stocks and oil as investors flee risk

Article content continued

U.S. stock futures fell nearly 2 per cent in London before trimming some losses, while government bond yields slid as investors assessed the impact of the president’s illness and quarantine for financial markets.

While MUFG strategists said Trump’s diagnosis could strengthen his argument of opening up the U.S. economy if he recovers quickly some like Saxo Bank say Biden’s chances of a win had jumped, a negative for risky assets.

Betfair suspended betting on the outcome of the U.S. election on Friday, its website showed. Betfair had Biden’s probability of winning at 60 per cent on Wednesday after the first debate.

Investors, who have driven a long rise in global equity markets, were already nervous given the lack of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus and a brief selloff in high-flying U.S technology shares last month.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds fell more than 1 bps to 0.66 per cent, just above a one-month low, a classic signal of investors seeking so-called safe havens.

“Whether it’s Trump or Biden, the biggest problem is uncertainty. As long as we’re uncertain about who will win the election, it is difficult for markets to truly settle,” Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo, said.

© Thomson 2020