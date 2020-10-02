Donald Trump to Receive Treatment in Hospital This Weekend After Covid-19 Diagnosis

WENN

The President of the United States is reportedly going to be airlifted to a military medical center this weekend after he was diagnosed with the killer virus.

U.S. President Donald Trump is to be airlifted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. after testing positive for COVID-19.

The American leader and his wife Melania are both battling coronavirus and, “out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts,” he will be working from the presidential offices at the hospital over the weekend, according to press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady,” she said.

Reports suggest Trump is “fatigued” but “in good spirits” and he is being treated with an antibody cocktail.

Meanwhile, his political opponent, Joe Biden, who faced off with Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday (29Sep20), is wishing the leader well.

The Democrat, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, said, “May God protect the First Family and every family that’s dealing with this virus” while attending a rally in Michigan. The former Vice President also offered prayers that Trump and his wife “will make a quick and full recovery.”

At press time, White House officials were still waiting for the President to leave the building and take the short flight to Walter Reed.

His symptoms have been described as “mild.”

Celebrities have responded to Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis. They included Dominic West, Alyssa Milano, Patricia Arquette, Padma Lakshmi, and Todrick Hall.

President Trump and wife Melania initially said they’re doing well as they planned to “remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” The POTUS said, “I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.”