Donald Trump and Wife Melania ‘Doing Well’ Following Covid-19 Diagnosis

WENN

The current President and First Lady of the United States are ‘feeling good’ as they are quarantining after both tested positive for the killer virus amid pandemic.

–

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are “well” despite contracting Covid-19, according to a statement from their doctor.

America’s leader announced he and the First Lady had contracted the coronavirus in the early hours of Friday (01Oct20) morning and, in an update from White House doctor Sean P. Conley, it was confirmed the President and his wife are being well supported during their health scare.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” he said, adding they plan to convalesce while they battle the disease.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.”

Conley continued, “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Melania also tweeted that she and her husband are “feeling good” but have postponed all their upcoming engagements. According to CNN, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the virus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is challenging Trump in November’s presidential election and shared a debate stage with him on Tuesday, offered his and his wife Jill’s sympathies to the pair.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” he tweeted. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”