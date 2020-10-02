Donald & Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19!!

President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump announced the news via social media.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

The President’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley wrote:

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Conley continued. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments,” he wrote.

Trump is 74 years of age and fits into the “obese” category — so he falls into the “high risk” category.