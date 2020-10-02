Home Entertainment Donald & Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19!!

Donald & Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump announced the news via social media.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLES

©