Donald Glover Considers Having Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby No. 3

The star also known as Childish Gambino is thinking of having a vasectomy following the arrival of his third child and turning to adoption if he wants to expand his family in the future.

Actor Donald Glover is considering having a vasectomy after welcoming his third child during the coronavirus lockdown.

The “Solo: A Star Wars Story” star has revealed he and partner Michelle White welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, back in May in a new GQ interview with Michaela Coel, published on Wednesday (30Sep20).

In the chat, the screen star and rapper told Coel that he is thinking about turning to adoption to further grow his family, so may end up having the snip.

After Coel, 33, made a comment about freezing her eggs, “just in case,” Glover replied, “That’s great. I feel like it’s gonna become more and more (common).”

“Because I’ve actually had that thing where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those assets,’ ” he continued. “Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids… And we actually have been talking about (it), because we have three boys so I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be nice to get a girl in there.’ So I think all those are great options. But it is hard.”

The star, aka Childish Gambino, and his girlfriend first became parents in early 2016 with son Legend, and Glover announced White was pregnant with their second child while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys.

Donald Glover welcomed his third child at the height of Black Lives Matter protests. “Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment,” he said.