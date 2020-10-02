Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) Appears To ‘COME OUT’ As Bisexual!!

Rapper/actor Donald Glover appears to have come out as bisexual in a new interview, has learned.

Donald has been swarmed by gay rumors, ever since he first hit the rap scene. Now the talented dual threat artist appears to be confirming those rumors.

Donald Glover revealed in a new interview that for years he has been struggling to define and come to terms with his sexuality.

For a time, he considered himself a member of the LBGTQ community. Watch his mannerisms in the below video:

Donald explained to the interviewer that for He told them, “Most of my college years were me being like, ‘I don’t know what I like.'” “I had friends who asked, ‘Are you gay.’ And I’d be like, ‘I sort of feel like I am because I love this community.'”

Eventually Donald chose to be in a relationship with a woman, his “life partner” Michelle White. The two share a son named Legend, 4, a second son, Drake, 3, and they just had a third son, Donald, a few days ago.

Here are pics of Donald and his partner.