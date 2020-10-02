Dominic West Leapt With Joy When He Heard of Donald Trump’s Covid-19 Diagnosis

WENN

The 50-year-old British actor describes Trump’s coronavirus health scare as karma as he says in a new television interview, ‘What goes around, comes around.’

–

“The Wire” actor Dominic West leapt in the air with “joy” when he found out U.S. President Donald Trump had contracted Covid-19.

News broke on that Trump had caught the virus, which he has consistently played down as a threat, despite more than 200,000 Americans dying, in the early hours of the morning in the U.K. on Friday (02Oct20).

Asked on TV show “Good Morning Britain” if he had an “instinctive reaction” to the news, Dominic confessed he “slightly leap in the air with joy” after hearing of the POTUS’ positive Covid-19 test.

Explaining why he has no sympathy for Trump, he added, “He’s said, ‘It is what it is,’ but I think it’s, ‘What goes around, comes around.’ I just hope it doesn’t affect him being voted out of office. That’s all.”

Expressing his support for Trump’s challenger in November’s election, Joe Biden, the British star added, “I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell and I just hope Biden stays healthy and wins the Presidency.”

Trump announced he has Covid-19 just hours after revealing that he and the First Lady were having tests following the positive diagnosis of one of his top aides Hope Hicks. He is now self-isolating but has not been hospitalised.

Other celebrities responded to Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis included Alyssa Milano, Patricia Arquette, Padma Lakshmi, and Todrick Hall.

Meanwhile, POTUS and wife Melanie said they’re doing well after testing positive for the deadly virus.