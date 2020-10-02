Instagram

The ‘Say So’ raptress clarifies that there’s nothing romantic going on between her and the ‘Unforgettable’ hitmaker despite a video of them cruising together.

–

Doja Cat has put to rest dating speculation linking her to another hip-hop star, French Montana. The 24-year-old raptress took to Twitter to set things straight on the nature of her relationship with the Moroccan-born artist after a video surfaced of the two hanging out together on a yacht.

The “Juicy” femcee took to Twitter to respond to the romance rumors. Clarifying that her relationship with French is strictly a business matter with no personal feelings involved, she announced a collaboration with him instead. “Me and French got a song coming out. F**kin relax,” so she tweeted on Thursday, October 1.

Doja’s tweet prompted a fan to ask if the collaboration would also include Megan Thee Stallion. The Los Angeles-born star didn’t reply to the fan’s question, but she liked the person’s “tweet,” which was enough to incite people’s excitement.

Doja Cat shuts down French Montana dating rumors, announces collaboration.

“oops! we won,” the same fan who asked the question reacted to Doja’s “like.” Another simply noted, “she liked.” A third user wrote, “OMGGGG YESSSSSSSS,” along a video expressing her feelings.

Doja and French were hit with romance rumors after they were seen cruising together. In a video which surfaced online on Tuesday, September 29, the two were on board a yacht with some other friends. While they didn’t show any PDA, some people quickly assumed that they’re hooking up.

“He bouta pat her Cat next,” one person wrote. Another commented, “They all FCK each other.” Someone shipped the two, “Both light skinned Africans they should date,” while one other who loved the pairing added, “hmmm… they’d be kinda cute together.”

Earlier on the same day, French was accused of having an affair with NeNe Leakes. According to Madina Milana, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star let the 35-year-old rap star “touch on your snack.” She added, “That’s right you was all up on French Montana. A whole married woman, NeNe,” claiming that NeNe cheated behind her husband Gregg.