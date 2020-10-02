Damien Hardwick lashes ‘trigger happy’ umpires after Richmond’s undisciplined loss vs Brisbane Lions

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has urged “trigger happy” umpires to allow players to play in finals after his side paid a hefty price for a number of 50m penalties.

Hardwick’s Tigers gave away a remarkable four 50m penalties in the first half alone, with one double-penalty giving the Brisbane Lions a vital goal just before the half-time siren.

Lachie Neale’s goal gave Brisbane a 14-point half-time lead, and the Tigers were unable to claw into the lead in the second half as the Lions ran out 10. 9. (69) to 8. 6. (54) winners at the Gabba.

Following the loss, which sees Richmond play their first semi-final since 2001, Hardwick lamented his players’ lack of discipline which reared its ugly head.

Richmond will have to traverse the long path if they are to reach the Grand Final this year after the loss (Getty)

The veteran coach called the umpires “trigger happy” at the half-time break and urged his side to adjust accordingly, and expanded on his point after the loss.

“The situation is it is a volatile game and players will get angry,” he said.

“At the end of the day the game is umpired in a certain way. It is a final, let them play. It’s for the players to play.”

While Hardwick admitted that “the better team won”, he was left frustrated by the Tigers’ controllable errors.

Hardwick’s men were made to pay a big price for their indiscipline in the first half (Getty)

“I just thought we gave away undisciplined free kicks at the back end of that second quarter and the reality is that was the difference in the game,” he said.

“I think there were two 50m goals and a couple of other goals we gave away through stoppages.

“It’s disappointing because we control that so we’ve got to be better at that part of the game. Every now and then it rears its ugly head and it’s on the big stage.”

Hardwick’s side will welcome back big man Tom Lynch next week as it takes on the winner of tomorrow’s elimination final between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs.