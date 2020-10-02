Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Roadblocks in the American recovery

The American economy is continuing to show signs of struggle, and many economists are becoming increasingly anxious about the months ahead.

After lockdowns squelched businesses and left tens of millions of people unemployed in the spring, the economy began to bounce back in May and June, but then gradually lost steam this summer. The slump is leaving experts uneasy, as is an uptick in infections and fears of a second wave this fall.

And there’s another bad omen: a fresh round of corporate layoffs. Companies including Disney, the insurance giant Allstate, and United and American airlines announced in recent days that they were firing or furloughing more than 60,000 workers. Separately, the Labor Department reported that 787,000 Americans had applied for unemployment benefits last week. While that number is slightly less than the previous week, it continues to reflect the highest level of unemployment in decades.

These new layoffs, experts say, signal anxiety around the uncertainty of further relief, and more jobs are predicted to be lost if Congress cannot agree on a new stimulus package. Last-ditch negotiations between the White House and congressional Democrats continue, but so far a deal has remained elusive.