‘Cops’ Resumes Filming on New Episodes to Air Internationally

Cops is back on the beat — but you won’t be able to watch the show Stateside.

The series has resumed filming in Spokane County, Wash., three months after the long-running program was cancelled at Paramount Network in the wake of protests against systemic racism and police brutality. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the episodes being shot are intended to only air in international territories where Cops is still running. Production restarted in September and is expected to last through early November.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Cops and [series producer] Langley Productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our deputies provide to all of you,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Bex Taylor-Klaus (Deputy, Arrow) has joined ABC’s medical drama pilot Triage as Leonora/Leo, the gender-fluid youngest first-year intern at New York Trinity, our sister site reports.

* Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) and Joe Manganiello (True Blood) have boarded the voice cast of Zack Snyder’s anime spinoff series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas at Netflix, our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has picked up the stand-up comedy showcase Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready for Season 2, per .

* Robert Zemeckis’ feature adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock, will premiere on HBO Max Oct. 22, ahead of a theatrical release on Oct. 28. Watch trailer:

