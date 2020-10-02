Coinbase says it has added support for "instant,quot; withdrawals in nearly 40 countries, including the US, the UK, and many in Europe, via a linked debit card (Robert Stevens/Decrypt)

Robert Stevens / Decrypt:
Coinbase says it has added support for “instant,rdquo; withdrawals in nearly 40 countries, including the US, the UK, and many in Europe, via a linked debit card — Coinbase has hastened its withdrawal times for EU, UK and US customers. — San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange …
