Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Tearfully Holds Grandson in Video and Pics After Daughter’s Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen‘s mom has posted a touching tribute as she’s still mourning the loss of her grandson. On Thursday, October 1, Vilailuck Teigen shared a heartbreaking video and photos of what was possibly her final moments with the newborn baby.

In the clip, Vilailuck cried her eyes out as she said something to the child, who was being held by a nurse. A man behind the camera, possibly John Legend, was heard saying, “It’s okay,” to comfort Chrissy’s mom, before she touched and kissed the baby.

Meanwhile, in the two photos, Vilailuck was seen holding the tiny baby, who was covered in white cloth, while sitting in a couch. She couldn’t hide her pain over the baby’s struggles in her eyes. “My heart aches love you so much baby Jack,” the grieving grandma wrote in the caption.

Chrissy revealed she lost her baby on Wednesday, September 30 after days of hospitalization due to pregnancy complications. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote in the emotional post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The couple named their baby Jack, with the model noting that they didn’t usually decide on a name for their babies until they left the hospital after they’re born. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us,” the cookbook author shared.

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she continued. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Kim Kardashian commented on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram post.

Gabrielle Union sent supportive message to the grieving model.

Chrissy is now back home and has since received a lot of supportive messages after her pregnancy loss. Kim Kardashian wrote the comment section of Chrissy’s Instagram post, “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.” Gabrielle Union similarly added, “We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always.”

Emmy Rossum also expressed her condolences.

Emmy Rossum also expressed her sympathy on Twitter, writing, “My heart is absolutely breaking for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. This is a woman who shares so bravely and openly all the joys and sorrows of her life. She is an absolute gift to our world. I am praying tonight for their son and for their family.”